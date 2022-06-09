UrduPoint.com

Abducted MSc Student Recovered Safely

Published June 09, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have recovered abducted student of MSc and arrested five culprits during raid here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Police have also confiscated a vehicle and weapons used in crime.

Airport police chased the vehicle, after continuous pursuit of the kidnappers' vehicle, the police arrested the main culprit Chaudhry Aqib and Aman while other accomplices included Abid, Rashid and Fahad from Hazro Attock and rescued the abductee safely.

During the raid, the accused also resisted and attacked on the police party.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari commended SP Pothohar, SDPO Civil Lines and Airport Police for the safe recovery of the abducted and arrest of the culprits.

He said that incidents like violence, rape or abduction of women were not tolerated and the accused will definitely be punished.

He said that strict action would be taken against such anti social elements.

He made it clear that it was duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

