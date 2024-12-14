Abducted Newborn Recovered In 48 Hours; Woman Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) In a swift and commendable operation, the police successfully recovered a newborn baby kidnapped from Nishtar Hospital within two days and arrested a woman here on Saturday.
According to police sources, on the evening of December 11, 2024, Abdul Sattar, the baby’s father, reported to police that an unidentified woman had abducted his newborn son. According to the parents, the suspect had expressed a desire to hold the baby, then absconded under the pretext of showing him to her husband.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar immediately took notice and ordered swift action to recover the child and arrest the culprit. A special team was formed under the leadership of SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf. Other key team members included SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed, ASP Cantonment Hallar Khan Chandio, SHO Cantonment Nadeem Safdar, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akbar, PRO Inspector Abdul Khaliq, Sub-Inspector Fayaz Hussain, and others.
Using CCTV footage, social media intelligence, and advanced technical resources, the police meticulously tracked the suspect. After relentless efforts, the kidnapper, identified as Shamsa Nadeem, was apprehended, and the newborn was safely recovered.
City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, personally handed over the recovered baby, Azaan, back to his parents at their home.
Overjoyed by the reunion, the parents welcomed the CPO and the police team with flowers, expressing gratitude and calling the recovery a miracle.
Police sources added that the investigations revealed a shocking conspiracy involving a private hospital doctor who staged a fake surgery in exchange for money to validate the abducted baby as her own.
During interrogation, Shamsa confessed that she had abducted the baby due to her inability to have children. She further revealed that a private hospital doctor had conspired with her, accepting money to stage a fake surgical procedure to pass off the baby as her own. The doctor is currently on the run, and police was conducting raids to apprehend her.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar praised the police team for their dedication and success in resolving the case. He announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the officers participated in the operation, highlighting the police’s commitment to protecting citizens’ lives and property.
The grateful parents described the recovery of their baby as nothing short of a miracle. Multan Police’s efficient and effective action has once again demonstrated their resolve to ensure the safety and security of the community.
