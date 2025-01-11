Abducted Newborn Recovered, Two Held
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Police successfully recovered a one-day-old infant and arrested two suspects, including the child's paternal grandaunt.
According to police sources, on January 5, Ali Hamza reported that his aunt, Fareen, daughter of Shafi Muhammad, had visited his home under the pretense of congratulating the family on the newborn's birth. She allegedly abducted the baby and fled. Despite efforts by the family, the suspect remained untraceable.
A case (FIR No. 45/25) was registered under Section 363 at the Seetal Mari Police Station, police sources added.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, took immediate notice and ordered for safe recovery of the infant and arrest of the culprits. A special team, led by SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi and ASP New Multan Dr. Anam Tajammal, was formed to handle the case.
The team arrested the suspect from Muzaffargarh. The woman confessed to abducting the child due to being childless herself. Her husband, involved in the crime, was also arrested.
The rescued newborn was safely handed over to the parents, who expressed their gratitude to Multan Police.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players
32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours
Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..
Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..
Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17
UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties
Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..
FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi
12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category
Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Mukhtar for making joint efforts against HCV2 minutes ago
-
Mining department orders legal action against mine owner2 minutes ago
-
CM launches 'Dhi Rani Program', distributes gifts among newlyweds2 minutes ago
-
Abducted newborn recovered, two held2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in factory explosion2 minutes ago
-
Health minister lauds HMIS as revolutionary step for govt hospitals2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seize massive cache of arms42 minutes ago
-
3-year-old girl killed, 5 other injured in tractor-rickshaw collision52 minutes ago
-
Delegation of DP World visits Pakistan to finalize commercial aspects of fright corridor project52 minutes ago
-
CTP Rwp hold workshop for Rickshaw, Bykea drivers52 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers charged over Rs 140,000 fine1 hour ago
-
Advocate demands independent commission1 hour ago