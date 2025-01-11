Open Menu

Abducted Newborn Recovered, Two Held

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Abducted newborn recovered, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Police successfully recovered a one-day-old infant and arrested two suspects, including the child's paternal grandaunt.

According to police sources, on January 5, Ali Hamza reported that his aunt, Fareen, daughter of Shafi Muhammad, had visited his home under the pretense of congratulating the family on the newborn's birth. She allegedly abducted the baby and fled. Despite efforts by the family, the suspect remained untraceable.

A case (FIR No. 45/25) was registered under Section 363 at the Seetal Mari Police Station, police sources added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, took immediate notice and ordered for safe recovery of the infant and arrest of the culprits. A special team, led by SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi and ASP New Multan Dr. Anam Tajammal, was formed to handle the case.

The team arrested the suspect from Muzaffargarh. The woman confessed to abducting the child due to being childless herself. Her husband, involved in the crime, was also arrested.

The rescued newborn was safely handed over to the parents, who expressed their gratitude to Multan Police.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Muzaffargarh January Women FIR Family From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facili ..

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

3 minutes ago
 32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

42 minutes ago
 Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

1 hour ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

2 hours ago
Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

3 hours ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

3 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

4 hours ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

4 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan