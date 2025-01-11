Abducted newborn recovered, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Police successfully recovered a one-day-old infant and arrested two suspects, including the child's paternal grandaunt.

According to police sources, on January 5, Ali Hamza reported that his aunt, Fareen, daughter of Shafi Muhammad, had visited his home under the pretense of congratulating the family on the newborn's birth. She allegedly abducted the baby and fled. Despite efforts by the family, the suspect remained untraceable.

A case (FIR No. 45/25) was registered under Section 363 at the Seetal Mari Police Station, police sources added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, took immediate notice and ordered for safe recovery of the infant and arrest of the culprits. A special team, led by SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi and ASP New Multan Dr. Anam Tajammal, was formed to handle the case.

The team arrested the suspect from Muzaffargarh. The woman confessed to abducting the child due to being childless herself. Her husband, involved in the crime, was also arrested.

The rescued newborn was safely handed over to the parents, who expressed their gratitude to Multan Police.