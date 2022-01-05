UrduPoint.com

Abducted Person Recovered, 4 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 05:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police recovered an abducted person and arrested four alleged kidnappers.

According to police officials on Wednesday, Ubaid Malik was abducted on November 17, 2021 from an estate agency's office within the limits of Shah Latif Police Station.

The kidnappers were demanding ransom of Rs. 20 million for the release of Ubaid Malik.

Arrested accused were identified as Sabir Ali Khattak, Pir Muhammad, Junaid and Saddam Hussain while their other accomplices Jan Muhammad, Mian Bukhsh and Ghani managed to flee from the scene.

The accused had been arrested several times earlier and they had been to various jails. Police recovered four pistols and a vehicle used in the crime.

