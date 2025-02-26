Open Menu

Abducted PPP Divisional President Safely Returns Home

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Qaizar Khan Miankhel, the divisional president of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), who went missing on last Tuesday, arrived home last night along with his driver and a police constable.

The elders of the Miankhel family and personalities belonging to political, social, and lawyers' community welcomed Qaizar Khan Miankhel, who is also presidential candidate for upcoming elections of District Bar Association, Dera Ismail Khan.

On this occasion, the party workers also chantef slogans in his support.

On this occasion while talking to media, Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, his family members, the legal community, media and his supporters for their sincere efforts in securing his release.

He also thanked the people of Dera Ismail Khan, who stood by him during this difficult time and prayed for his safe return.

