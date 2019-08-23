UrduPoint.com
Abducted Singers Along With Band Recovered In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:31 PM

Abducted singers along with band recovered in Hyderabad

Abductee singers along with their five-member band have been recovered by police from Shikarpur dacoits.Police while using the technique of arrest in retribution of abduction have recovered singers along with their 5-member band

Senior police officials said that they have arrested some family members and tribal noblemen of dacoits and in exchange of this dacoits set abductees free from Ghari Taigu from where they were brought to Sukkur through boat.

Senior police officials said that they have arrested some family members and tribal noblemen of dacoits and in exchange of this dacoits set abductees free from Ghari Taigu from where they were brought to Sukkur through boat.

