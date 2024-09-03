Abducted Student Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered an abducted student
and arrested two accused.
Police Spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said the ninth-grade student, Ayan of Madina Town,
was going to school when the accused kidnapped him and demanded Rs 30 million ransom.
A special team was constituted under supervision of SSP Investigation which started investigation
on scientific lines and recovered the student. The police also recovered ransom money
of Rs 30 million in addition to arresting two accused, including Muzammal and Salma Nawaz.
