Abducted Student Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered an abducted student

and arrested two accused.

Police Spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said the ninth-grade student, Ayan of Madina Town,

was going to school when the accused kidnapped him and demanded Rs 30 million ransom.

A special team was constituted under supervision of SSP Investigation which started investigation

on scientific lines and recovered the student. The police also recovered ransom money

of Rs 30 million in addition to arresting two accused, including Muzammal and Salma Nawaz.

