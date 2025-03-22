Abducted student recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A pharmacy student, who was abducted at gunpoint in Kot Addu’s Ehsanpur area, was recovered by police in a timely operation.

According to police sources, Waqar was traveling on a motorcycle with his cousin when four armed men stopped them in Chak No 170.

The accused, identified as Bilal and Kaleem, along with two unidentified accomplices, allegedly abducted Waqar at gunpoint. Upon receiving information, SHO Pir Juggi Sharif police station, Atta Mairan, launched an immediate operation and recovered the abducted student. However, the suspects managed to escape.

A case was registered against the accused.

APP/kmr