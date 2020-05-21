Abducted Student Recovered
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:30 PM
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Sadar cirucle Abadpur police recovered a student from three abductors besides ransom amount Rs 2.8 million here on Thursday.
District Police Officer (DPO) Muntazir Mehdi, while addressing a press conferences along with SP (Investigation) Faraz Ahmad and DSP (Sadar) Rana Akmal Rasool Nadir, said the accused-- Tariq , Ramzan and Dodha-- had been arrested by the police.
He said that ransom amount Rs 2.8 was also recovered from the accused besides recovering a Kalashnikov.