Abducted student recovered

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Sadar cirucle Abadpur police recovered a student from three abductors besides ransom amount Rs 2.8 million here on Thursday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muntazir Mehdi, while addressing a press conferences along with SP (Investigation) Faraz Ahmad and DSP (Sadar) Rana Akmal Rasool Nadir, said the accused-- Tariq , Ramzan and Dodha-- had been arrested by the police.

He said that ransom amount Rs 2.8 was also recovered from the accused besides recovering a Kalashnikov.