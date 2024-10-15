Open Menu

Abducted Student Recovered; Uncle Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The police recovered a student within 24 hours after his kidnapping in Thikriwala police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 15-year-old Ammar Ajmal, a Matric student, went missing under mysterious circumstances and his parents lodged a complaint with Thikriwala police when they failed to search him out.

The police started an investigation on scientific lines and recovered the boy within 24 hours after his abduction. The police also nabbed a kidnapper, Sajid, from the spot, who is maternal uncle of the child and he had kidnapped him for ransom. The accused was locked behind bars while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

