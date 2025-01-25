Abducted Tank policeman found dead, funeral prayers offered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The funeral prayer for the martyred police constable was offered with state honours here in Tank.

According to the police spokesman, the funeral prayers of police Constable Muhammad Akhtar Zaman were offered at Police Lines, Tank.

The funeral prayers were attended by District Police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan, senior officers of security forces and district police and a large number of citizens.

A contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the martyred cop while special prayers were also offered for the departed soul.

A police constable was kidnapped and his house was set on fire by unidentified terrorists in the Garah Shada area yesterday. The attackers completely destroyed his belongings, before kidnapping him.

Following the attack, a large police contingent, led by the DSP and SHO under the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, launched a search operation. During the operation, Zaman’s body was discovered in nearby fields, his body was shifted to DHQ hospital and later his funeral prayers were offered in Police Lines.

On the occasion, the DPO said that the police had launched an investigation into the incident. He said that they were making efforts to arrest the attackers.

DPO said that operations against militants will continue to ensure peace in the area. Police have increased surveillance and urged citizens to report any suspicious activity.