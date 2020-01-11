Abducted trader recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The Madina Town police on Saturday claimed to have recovered an abducted trader safely within two days.

The police spokesman said trader Abdur Rehman of Madina Town had been abducted two days ago and abductors demanded Rs 30 million.

The police started investigation and succeeded in recovering the trader.

