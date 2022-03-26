Abducted transgender recovered, kidnappers arrested

The city police here Saturday recovered an abducted transgender and arrested five kidnappers at Ghaz Chowk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The city police here Saturday recovered an abducted transgender and arrested five kidnappers at Ghaz Chowk.

According to details, a transgender named Arsalan alies Sheza hired a taxi after attending a music program at Jhagra village.

He was abducted by armed men near Sardar Ghari and was shifted to an unknown place.

After receiving information of the incident, the Chamkani police have arrested five kidnappers during snap checking of vehicles near Ghaz Chowk, Phandu Payan.

The case has been registered against the arrested and further investigation is in progress.