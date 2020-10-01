UrduPoint.com
Abducted Woman Gang-raped

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:52 PM

A woman,abducted earlier,was gang-raped by six men in Baseed pur village,Nankana Sahib,said police here on Thursday

According to Mangtanwala police,victim Zakia bibi r/o Sheikhupura was going to Jaranwala from Lahore by bus when the bus broke down near Mangtanwala police station.

She was waiting for another bus when two men in a car stopped and offered to drop passengers home.

The men offered juice that had intoxicants and took her to Baseed pur village near morr Kandha, where four other men were also present.All six men raped her and then left the victim in nearby fields.

On the report of victim's sister Musarrat bibi,police registered case Wednesday night and started investigation.

