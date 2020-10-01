Abducted woman gang-raped in Nankana village

(@FahadShabbir)

SHEIKHUPURA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A woman, abducted earlier, was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Baseed pur village, in district Nankana Sahib, according to the police here on Thursday.

Mangtanwala police said victim Zakia Bibi, a resident of Sheikhupura, was going to Jaranwala from Lahore by bus when the bus broke down near Mangtanwala police station.

She was waiting for another bus when two men in a car stopped there and offered to drop the passengers at their homes.

The men offered her juice, which was mixed with some intoxicant. she fell unconscious after drinking it. They took her to Baseed pur village near Morr Khunda, where four other men were also present. All six men raped her and then left the victim in nearby fields.

On the report of victim's sister Musarrat Bibi, the police registered a case on Wednesday night and started investigation.