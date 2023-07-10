Open Menu

Abducted Woman Recovered From Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Abducted woman recovered from Karachi

A woman who was kidnapped from Kohat, four months ago was recovered from Karachi along with her children and the kidnapper was also arrested

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman who was kidnapped from Kohat, four months ago was recovered from Karachi along with her children and the kidnapper was also arrested.

According to details the accused seduced the woman and kidnapped her along with the children in the last four months from Kohat.

The woman's disappearance was reported by her husband's complaint.

After the incident, SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station Islamuddin under the leadership of DSP Sadar circle Yusuf Khan arrested the kidnapper after recovering the woman along with her children from Karachi.

