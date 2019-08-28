Abducted woman recovered in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) -: A woman,abducted earlier,was recovered along with her two children in the limits of Saddar Police station here on Wednesday.

According to police sources,Shamshad bibi w/o Muhammad Shafi was abducted from Muzaffargarh along with her two children.

Police registered the case on the complaint filed by her husband and conducted raids and recovered the abductee along with two children.The accused were identified as the relatives of Shafi-- Zafar and Eid Muhammad.

Police arrested the alleged outlaws and started investigation.