UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abducted Youth's Body Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Abducted youth's body recovered

KASUR, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A youth,abducted earlier,was found dead from Jallarpatwan near BRB canal in the limits of B-division police station.

Police said here on Thursday that Munera Bibi w/o Muhammad Sharif,r/o Roshan abad colony lodged a complaint that her 18-year-old son Haider Ali was missing from last three days and nominated his son's friends -- Mubashir,Asad etc.

She stated that her friends came home to pick him and did not returned.

Police started search operation and recovered a body of the victim from Jalarpatwan near BRB canal.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

The team also arrested one accused Asad,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Station From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 October 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

9 hours ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

12 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

12 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.