KASUR, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A youth,abducted earlier,was found dead from Jallarpatwan near BRB canal in the limits of B-division police station.

Police said here on Thursday that Munera Bibi w/o Muhammad Sharif,r/o Roshan abad colony lodged a complaint that her 18-year-old son Haider Ali was missing from last three days and nominated his son's friends -- Mubashir,Asad etc.

She stated that her friends came home to pick him and did not returned.

Police started search operation and recovered a body of the victim from Jalarpatwan near BRB canal.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

The team also arrested one accused Asad,while further investigation was underway.