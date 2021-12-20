UrduPoint.com

Abductee Recovered, 2 Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:25 PM

Sadar police arrested two kidnappers and recovered an abducted boy safely from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :

Police spokesman said on Monday that Imran Thakar along with his accomplices abducted 14-year-old Sabeehul Hasan from Ghausia Road Chak No.214-RB Dhuddiwala to avenge an old enmity.

The police after receiving complaint registered a case and started investigation on scientific lines.

The police traced location of the kidnappers and arrested two of them and recovered the abducted boy from the Dera of Imran Thakar safely.

A special police team has also been constituted to trace whereabouts of the remaining accused and arrest them without delay, he added.

