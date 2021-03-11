Abductee recovered, accused arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested a kidnapper and recovered an abductee from Sammundri.

A police spokesman said that Muhammad Sarwar Rehmani, in an application, said his son Zainul Abideen went to Sammundri Lorry Adda on February 14, 2021 but did not return.

The police after registering a case started investigation.

SSP Operation Muhammad Afzal constituted a team which conducted raids and recovered the abductee.

The police also arrested a kidnapper and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Sohail Chaudhary announced cash prizes andcertificates for the team.