Abductee recovered in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Sadar Gojra police claimed on Tuesday to have recovered a kidnapped person from chak no 369-JB near here.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a poultry farm in Chak No.

369-JB Jodha Nagri and recovered Shamraiz, resident of Chak No.281-GB who was abducted for ransom some times ago. However, the accused fled the scene.

The man was locked in a room of the poultry farm where captors used to torture him after he failed to meet their demand of ransom, spokesman added.