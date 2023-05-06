Abductee recovered, kidnappers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The police have recovered an abductee, Imran, safely within a couple of days and arrested eight kidnappers including a woman from Khurarianwala.

Speaking at a press conference at Police Lines here on Saturday, SP CIA Irtiza Kumail said that some accused had kidnapped a person namely Muhammad Imran from Lakkar Mandi Chowk on May 4, 2023 and demanded Rs 1 million as ransom for his release.

The Jhang Bazaar police, after receiving complaint, registered a case and started investigation.

The police traced whereabouts of the accused in Khurarianwala and conducted a successful raid.

Later, on their pointation, the police also recovered the abducted safely and seized a heavy quantity of weapons. SP Lyallpur Town Shamsul Haq Durrani and others were also present.