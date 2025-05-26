Open Menu

Abductee Recovered, Kidnappers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Abductee recovered, kidnappers arrested

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The police claimed to have recovered a 12-year-old sixth class student who had been

abducted from outside his school in the Galewal area. The child was safely reunited

with his family and the kidnappers were arrested.

Acording to SHO Galewal police station, Irfan Sukhaira, the suspect, Bashir Lohar, had rented a

shop from the boy’s father two months ago and set up an ice cream stall in the same area. The child was a frequent visitor to the shop, during which time the accused extracted information about his school.

The investigation revealed that after abducting the boy, the suspect shifted him to multiple locations, including Shujaabad and later Jalalpur Pirwala. Utilizing advanced technology and human intelligence, the police

traced the child’s whereabouts and recover him safely and also arrested all suspects

nominated in the FIR.

Recent Stories

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

29 minutes ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

42 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

57 minutes ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

1 hour ago
 World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dha ..

World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

2 hours ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

2 hours ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

2 hours ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

2 hours ago
 Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan