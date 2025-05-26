Abductee recovered, kidnappers arrested

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The police claimed to have recovered a 12-year-old sixth class student who had been

abducted from outside his school in the Galewal area. The child was safely reunited

with his family and the kidnappers were arrested.

Acording to SHO Galewal police station, Irfan Sukhaira, the suspect, Bashir Lohar, had rented a

shop from the boy’s father two months ago and set up an ice cream stall in the same area. The child was a frequent visitor to the shop, during which time the accused extracted information about his school.

The investigation revealed that after abducting the boy, the suspect shifted him to multiple locations, including Shujaabad and later Jalalpur Pirwala. Utilizing advanced technology and human intelligence, the police

traced the child’s whereabouts and recover him safely and also arrested all suspects

nominated in the FIR.