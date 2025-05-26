Abductee Recovered, Kidnappers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The police claimed to have recovered a 12-year-old sixth class student who had been
abducted from outside his school in the Galewal area. The child was safely reunited
with his family and the kidnappers were arrested.
Acording to SHO Galewal police station, Irfan Sukhaira, the suspect, Bashir Lohar, had rented a
shop from the boy’s father two months ago and set up an ice cream stall in the same area. The child was a frequent visitor to the shop, during which time the accused extracted information about his school.
The investigation revealed that after abducting the boy, the suspect shifted him to multiple locations, including Shujaabad and later Jalalpur Pirwala. Utilizing advanced technology and human intelligence, the police
traced the child’s whereabouts and recover him safely and also arrested all suspects
nominated in the FIR.
Recent Stories
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abductee recovered, kidnappers arrested2 minutes ago
-
Patriotic ceremony held at GPS No:1 in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer2 minutes ago
-
CCD Lodhran recovers woman 9 years after kidnapping, four arrested2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 180 emergencies last week2 minutes ago
-
DLC meeting held on clearance of blocked CNICs3 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 295 kg of drugs worth Rs 191.4 mln12 minutes ago
-
Pak team to participate in Asian Masters Weightlifting C’ships12 minutes ago
-
CPWB takes two beggar kids into custody12 minutes ago
-
Gang of motorcycle theft busted12 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues weather alert for rain, thunderstorms across KP12 minutes ago
-
Tarbela Dam water inflow rises due to melting glaciers12 minutes ago