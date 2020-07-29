UrduPoint.com
Abductee Recovered Safely In Faisalabad

Wed 29th July 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Samanabad police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered abducted boy within four days.

Police spokesman said that 10th class student Muhammad Hassan resident Samanabad went missing on July 24. His parents searched him but in vain. Therefore, they reported the incident to area police.

The police after lodging complaint started investigation on scientific lines and within 48 hours, it succeeded in tracing out whereabouts of the accused at Taunsa Shareef.

Later, a police team conducted raid at Taunsa Shareef and successfully recovered the abductee in addition to arrest a kidnapper from the spot.

The accused was locked behind the bars and further investigation was under progress.

