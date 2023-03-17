Abductee Recovered, Three Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Friday recovered an abducted youth and arrested three accused.
A police spokesman said 28-year-old Muzammal Hussain of Siddhupura Madina Abad Street had been abducted from Ghulam Muhammad Abad a couple of days ago outside a factory where he was working.
Ghulam Muhammad Abad police registered a case and arrested abductee's cousin Bilal Hanif who was mastermind of the crime.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi announced prizes andcertificates for the police team.