Abductee recovered, three arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Friday recovered an abducted youth and arrested three accused.

A police spokesman said 28-year-old Muzammal Hussain of Siddhupura Madina Abad Street had been abducted from Ghulam Muhammad Abad a couple of days ago outside a factory where he was working.

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police registered a case and arrested abductee's cousin Bilal Hanif who was mastermind of the crime.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi announced prizes andcertificates for the police team.