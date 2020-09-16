Abductee recovered, two arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital City police here on Wednesday arrested two kidnappers and recovered the abductee.

Police said the accused named Sher Rehman and Sahibzada had abducted a man over a business issue from Buner and kept him hostage in Peshawar.

Today Inqilab police taking action on a tip-off recovered that abductee named Jawad from a house after four days of his abduction.

Two of the abductors were arrested and shifted to Inqilab police station for further interrogation.