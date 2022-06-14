Abductee recovered, two arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested two kidnappers and recovered an abducted boy.

A police spokesman said 10-year-old Talha had been kidnapped from Raza Abad Street No 1 two-day ago when he went to deposit his school fee.

The police, after lodging a complaint, started investigation and conducted a raid.

The police recovered Talha and also arrested his aunt and her spouse who abductedthe boy over a monetary dispute.