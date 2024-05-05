Abductee recovered within 6 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Police claimed to have recovered a youth within 6 hours after his abduction from Roshanwala police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Farhan, of Chak No.80-GB, was on his way back home when a proclaimed offender, Waqas Shah, along with his accomplices, Qasim Shah, Imran alias Mani, Bali Gujjar, etc, kidnapped him and took him to an unknown place.

The relatives of Farhan immediately reported the incident to the police and Iqbal Town SP Usman Munir Saifi constituted a special team headed by SHO Roshanwala Malik Imran.

This team traced the whereabouts of the accused in a jungle near Chak No.237-GB Khuddian Lakkan. The police raided the place and recovered the abducted youth safely within 6 hours. However, the accused managed to escape when the police reached the jungle.