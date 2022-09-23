UrduPoint.com

Abduction Cum Murder Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Abduction cum murder accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Sargodha Road police arrested accused of abduction-cum-murder case of a minor boy here in Islamia Park.

Police said here on Friday that 8-year-old Hamza s/o Nadeem Mushtaq was abducted from Islamia Park area on September 07 and the abductors demanded ransom money of Rs.2 million.Later, the accused killed the boy when his parents approached to the area police for his safe recovery.

The police after lodging a complaint started investigation on scientific lines and traced out whereabouts of the abductors in Taj Colony where the police team headed by SHO Sargodha Road police station Sub Inspector (SI) Hammad Yousuf conducted raid and arrested main accused Ejaz from the spot.

On his indication, the police recovered sacked body of ill-fated boy from the house of Riaz Mughal in Taj Colony and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.

The accused during initial interrogation revealed that three people including a woman were involved in the crime.

The police locked the accused behind the bars while further investigation was under way, spokesman added.

