Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim till Sept 7

Advocate Mian Dawood represents the victim family before the court and asks the court for immediate recovery of 11 years old Amna Abid from illegal custody of influential people in Hanjarwal area.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed Hanjarwal police to recover eleven years old daughter of a vendor from the custody of some influential people.

Justice Muhammad Shan Full took up the case filed by a local poor family.

Advocate Mian Dawood represented the family before the court while station house officer of Hanjarwal police station also attended the proceedings.

The SHO apprised the court that the FIR was registered and one accused Ishaq was arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest other accused.

The SHO asked the court to give some time for recovery of the girl.

Advocate Dawood, however, argued that Muhammad Ishaq and Muhammad Ilyas kept Amna Abid, the 11-year old girl in illegal abduction for more than a year. He said many applications were moved to Hanjarwal police but they did not cooperate. The counsel argued that the police instead started supporting the accused persons and made the lame excuses to the victim family.

He asked the court to direct the police for immediate recovery of the girl from the illegal custody of the accused persons.

After hearing both sides, Justice Gull allowed time to the police and directed them to recover the girl till September 7.