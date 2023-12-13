Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly killed, one recovered

The drop scene of abduction of three kids a week ago in Khangarh area, among them two were allegedly killed while the third one was recovered by the police

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The drop scene of abduction of three kids a week ago in Khangarh area, among them two were allegedly killed while the third one was recovered by the police.

According to details, Ali Hasan (7), his sister Hafsa (1.6) and his cousin Abdullah (3) were abducted by Bilal five days

ago in Gerewine.

Khangarh police registered the case on the complaint of Ali's father Fayyaz Hussain and started search for the accused.

Police conducted successful raid and arrested the accused and recovered Ali Hasan.

The recovered kid after coming into conscious stated that the accused Bilal had killed Abdullah and Hafsa.

The police recovered the body of Abdullah, knife and clothes from nearby sugarcane field during the search operation

but couldn't find Hafsa.

Upon receiving the information, DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider reached the scene and directed Khangarh police to keep searching for Hafsa's body.

APP/amj-sak