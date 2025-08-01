Open Menu

Abduction, Rape Case Main Accused Awarded 50-year Imprisonment

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Burewala Zafarullah Khan Niazi sentenced the prime accused in an abduction-cum rape case to a total of 50-year imprisonment.

The case was registered at Gaggo Mandi Police Station about kidnapping and sexual assault of a young woman earlier this year. The court handed down 25-year rigorous imprisonment each under two separate charges to the main accused, Muhammad Ajmal. Two other co-accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

According to the prosecution, on the night of February 5, 2024, Muhammad Ajmal, a resident of village 243/EB, along with two unidentified accomplices, abducted the daughter of a local farmer, Muhammad Ramzan, at gunpoint.

The victim was taken to Ajmal's dera (farmhouse), where she was allegedly subjected to sexual assault.

The case was initially registered by Gaggo Mandi police, and after a four-month-long investigation, the unidentified accomplices were named. The prosecution was led by counsel Mirza Zahid Mehmood.

After trial and review of the evidence, the court found Muhammad Ajmal guilty on both counts and awarded sentence accordingly, while ruling the other two accused not guilty.

