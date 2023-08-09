Open Menu

Abduction Threats, University Girl Seeks Protection

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Abduction threats, university girl seeks protection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A university girl has demanded for protection from her relatives as they allegedly wanted to abduct her in the limits of Bahauddin Zakariya Police Station.

The girl named Mariyum Altaf, a student of MSs Information Technology at the Institute of Southern Punjab University while holding press conference along with her father, maintained that her relatives named Muhammad Asif, Kashif Ali and Sajid entered into her house on July 13 and tried to abduct her.

They tortured members of her family. Following the noise, they managed to escape. A case has been registered against the alleged outlaws, said Mariyum. She, however, added that police was not cooperating with them. She demanded of higher authorities to provide protection to her and her family.

