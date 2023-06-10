Abductor of overseas Pakistani arrested

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The police have arrested suspects who kidnapped an overseas Pakistani for a ransom of Rs 80 million and recovered millions of rupees and weapons.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Dr.

Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan told this while addressing a press conference.

The police team arrested the main accused Mubasher and took him on physical remand and recovered Rs 400,000 and weapons.

While among his co-accused, Nehmat and Shehbaz Khan were also arrested.

On this occasion, Taj ul Malook, the hostage overseas Pakistani appreciated the police performance.