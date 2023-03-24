UrduPoint.com

Abductors' Gang Arrested, Ransom Money Recovered In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 09:58 PM

The police have claimed to arrest a 9-member abductors' gang including 2 women and recovered ransom money of Rs.4.3 million from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The police have claimed to arrest a 9-member abductors' gang including 2 women and recovered ransom money of Rs.4.3 million from their possession.

� Addressing a press conference SSP Operations Arsalan Shahzaib said that the abductors' gang had abducted a citizen Zafar Hussain from Dijkot police station area when he went out for a walk near Rodo Kodo Canal Bridge and carried him to Adda 72 in black-colored XLI car.� Later, the accused released him after receiving ransom money of Rs.5.8 million.� Taking serious notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had issued orders for immediate arrest of the culprits.

Therefore, a special police team was constituted under supervision of SP Iqbal Division Irtaza Kumail and SP Sadar Division Azhar Javaid and they investigated the case on scientific lines.

� The police team after hectic efforts traced out whereabouts of the abductors' gang and conducted a successful raid and rounded up 9-active members of this gang including 2 women.

Among them include Sarfraz, Abdul Ghafoor, Waseem, Amir, Ehtisham, Muzammal, Adeel, Fakhira and Ayesha. �The police also recovered ransom money of Rs.4.3 million from their possession while further investigation was under progress, SSP Operations added. �SP Iqbal Division Irtaza Kumail and SP Sadar Division Azhar Javaid were also present during press conference.

