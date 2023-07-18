Abductors kill three sisters after abduction, CM takes notice

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Three women were stabbed to death by unknown outlaws after abduction in Thermal power station area on Tuesday while the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister took notice of the incident.

According to a spokesperson for police, 7 years old girl Fatima, 8 Zahra daughters of security Sargent Thermal colony went outside home to play yesterday evening and didn't come back. The third sister 11 years Areesha went to search for them and also went missing. The local people along with City police started a search of the missing girls and found the throat-cutting bodies from an empty quarter early morning today.

Upon receiving the information, DPO Syed Husnain Haider rushed to the spot and expressed condolence to the bereaved family, and assured early arrest of the accused.

He further said that they were following Punjab CM's directions as he has issued directions to trace and immediately arrest the accused by adopting the latest technology. Police crime scene units and forensic teams collected the evidence from the crime scene.

DPO said that police were interrogating the incident from every perspective and interrogation was underway by taking some suspicious persons into custody. Rescue 1122 has shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital under the supervision of the police.

Meanwhile, caretaker Punjab CM and Additional IGP South Punjab took the notice of brutal murder of three sisters after the abduction and a south report from DPO.