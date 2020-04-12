Abdul Aleem Khan calls on CM ; efforts to cope COVID-19 discussed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Senior Minister, Abdul Aleem Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's office on Sunday in which matters of mutual interest, current political scenario and government initiatives to cope with coronavirus pandemic were discussed.

Usman Buzdar, while talking on the occasion said that opposition parties have only done verbal service largely on the important issue of coronavirus pandemic, said a handout issued here. Opposition should realize that public service cannot be done merely by giving statements, he added.

He emphasized that one was supposed to stand by the masses in real sense,adding that Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf leadership was standing shoulder to shoulder with the people to effectively deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Usman Buzdar said it was high time to forge unity among our ranks and unite on national issues irrespective of political affiliations in order to eradicate coronavirus pandemic.

He said everything has changed, including politics, across the globe owing to prevailing coronavirus pandemic but the negative attitude of opposition parties has not changed.

He lauded that Prime Minister Imran khan has given biggest relief programme in the history of the country with the sole aim to provide financial assistance to the weak, impoverished segments of society.

"Implementation has started speedily in a transparent manner. I am monitoring and overseeing relief activities in Punjab," concluded Usman Buzdar.

Former senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that it was time to render selfless services to the people,saying all must unite to effectively deal with coronavirus pandemic. He said Islamic injunctions call forextending optimum help to the poor in the hour of distress.