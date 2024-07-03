Open Menu

Abdul Aleem Khan Condemns Bajaur Bomb Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Abdul Aleem Khan condemns Bajaur bomb blast

Minister for Communication, Board of Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday condemned the remote-controled bomb blast in Bajaur District, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives, including former Senator Hidayatullah Khan and three others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Minister for Communication, board of Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday condemned the remote-controled bomb blast in Bajaur District, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives, including former Senator Hidayatullah Khan and three others.

Expressed heartfelt sorrow over the casualties, the minister extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, including the family of former Senator Hidayatullah Khan, said a press release.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for grant of strength and patience to the affected families in this difficult time.

Related Topics

Bomb Blast Abdul Aleem Khan Family

Recent Stories

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar d ..

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free

3 minutes ago
 All facilities to be provided to participants of M ..

All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

3 minutes ago
 Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary ..

Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes

3 minutes ago
 CM grieved over death of five people in traffic ac ..

CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident

3 minutes ago
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed I ..

EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake

3 minutes ago
 European stocks advance on French election hopes

European stocks advance on French election hopes

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in ..

Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 US trade deficit expands less than expected in May ..

US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt

3 minutes ago
 French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged ..

French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 101

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan