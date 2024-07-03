Abdul Aleem Khan condemns Bajaur bomb blast

Minister for Communication, Board of Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday condemned the remote-controled bomb blast in Bajaur District, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives, including former Senator Hidayatullah Khan and three others

Expressed heartfelt sorrow over the casualties, the minister extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, including the family of former Senator Hidayatullah Khan, said a press release.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for grant of strength and patience to the affected families in this difficult time.