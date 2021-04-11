UrduPoint.com
Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation Providing Facilities In Jails

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:20 PM

Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation providing facilities in jails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Improvement in prisons by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation (AAKF) is underway and special arrangements are being made in connection with the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

According to the foundation sources here on Sunday, the foundation installed 200 fans in prisons of DG Khan and Multan.

Preparing and restoration work of water chillers in barracks had been carried out.

The foundation was providing facilities for prisoners in District Jail Multan.

New beds had been provided in hospital of Multan Jail whereas two new barracks had been renovated.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that basic human rights should be ensured in jails.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation does not take donationfor welfare work.

