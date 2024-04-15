Open Menu

Abdul Aleem Khan Visits Chinese Embassy, Condoled Engineers' Incident

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Monday.

He called on Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and expressed his deep sorrow over the recent accident of Chinese engineers, said a press release.

Abdul Aleem Khan while talking to the Chinese Ambassador said that Pakistan-China friendship is a symbol of economic stability and peace in the region.

He added that there no one can harm the friendship between China and Pakistan and bilateral relations.

He said that every Pakistani is saddened and heartbroken over the death of Chinese engineers.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the Chinese engineers who were victims of the accident.

While writing in the book in Chinese Embassy, Abdul Aleem Khan gave positive comments for Chinese families who lost their beloved ones.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong expressed his gratitude for Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan's visit to the Embassy and thanked him for his sentiments.

