LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed reservations against the Punjab government but he is loyal to the party.

Talking to the media men after a meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan at the latter's residence here on Monday night, he said Aleem Khan's reservations will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan who would take the final decision in this regard.

When asked about Aleem Khan, Imran Ismail said he had himself asked PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan to stay back and face the media alone.

To a question, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said he was happy for Abdul Aleem Khan harbours no hard feelings against the party and welcomed him with open arms upon arrival, adding that he was sad as well for he was visiting Abdul Aleem Khan as part of the dialogue committee.

The Governor Sindh, to another query, said PTI governments in Punjab and center were stable, adding that PTI members supporting Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan would tow party line within the next 24 hours.