UrduPoint.com

Abdul Aleem Khan's Loyal To PTI: Imran Ismail

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Abdul Aleem Khan's loyal to PTI: Imran Ismail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed reservations against the Punjab government but he is loyal to the party.

Talking to the media men after a meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan at the latter's residence here on Monday night, he said Aleem Khan's reservations will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan who would take the final decision in this regard.

When asked about Aleem Khan, Imran Ismail said he had himself asked PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan to stay back and face the media alone.

To a question, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said he was happy for Abdul Aleem Khan harbours no hard feelings against the party and welcomed him with open arms upon arrival, adding that he was sad as well for he was visiting Abdul Aleem Khan as part of the dialogue committee.

The Governor Sindh, to another query, said PTI governments in Punjab and center were stable, adding that PTI members supporting Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan would tow party line within the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Media Sad

Recent Stories

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

14 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

14 minutes ago
 FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration o ..

FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration of Overseas

14 minutes ago
 CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

55 minutes ago
 Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governo ..

Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governor Punjab

1 hour ago
 More space to women needed for development of soci ..

More space to women needed for development of society: Speakers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>