Abdul Aleem Lashari Posted As Chairman STBB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh has accorded approval for posting of Abdul Aleem Lashari, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) as Chairman Sindh Textbook Board (STBB), Jamshoro with immediate effect
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh has accorded approval for posting of Abdul Aleem Lashari, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) as Chairman Sindh Textbook board (STBB), Jamshoro with immediate effect.
According to a notification, in pursuance of Section-4(2) of Sindh Textbook Board Ordinance, 1970 read with Section-2 of amended Act 2022, the Competent Authority i-e Sindh Chief Minister, accorded approval and posted Abdul Aleem Lashari as Chairman of Sindh Textbook Board, Jamshoro, by relieving Akhtar Hussain Bugti, PSS officer (BS-20)
of the additional charge of the post.
Recent Stories
Cold weather to prevail in upper parts:PMD
KU VC inaugurates pharmacy at Karachi University Medical Center
KU KIBGE arrange awareness session on personnel reliability: safety of community ..
Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tree plantation drive
Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving issues, facilitating complain ..
KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modular Annual Exam 2023
Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard
Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense suffering on civilians: UN
PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting
PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam
KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan
ISSI's students’ art competition tribute courage, resilience of Palestinians ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tree plantation drive11 minutes ago
-
Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving issues, facilitating complainant11 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard16 minutes ago
-
PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting16 minutes ago
-
PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam16 minutes ago
-
KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan21 minutes ago
-
ISSI's students’ art competition tribute courage, resilience of Palestinians in Gaza12 minutes ago
-
Killers of 10 years old girl arrested21 minutes ago
-
KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with IGP Sindh21 minutes ago
-
ECP asks multi-seat winners to vacate extra seats ahead of oath11 minutes ago
-
Gilgit Anti-corruption arrests 2 for monitory corruption11 minutes ago
-
President Dr. Arif Alvi highlights social issues in meeting with LCCI delegation11 minutes ago