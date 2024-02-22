Open Menu

Abdul Aleem Lashari Posted As Chairman STBB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Abdul Aleem Lashari posted as Chairman STBB

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh has accorded approval for posting of Abdul Aleem Lashari, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) as Chairman Sindh Textbook Board (STBB), Jamshoro with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh has accorded approval for posting of Abdul Aleem Lashari, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20) as Chairman Sindh Textbook board (STBB), Jamshoro with immediate effect.

According to a notification, in pursuance of Section-4(2) of Sindh Textbook Board Ordinance, 1970 read with Section-2 of amended Act 2022, the Competent Authority i-e Sindh Chief Minister, accorded approval and posted Abdul Aleem Lashari as Chairman of Sindh Textbook Board, Jamshoro, by relieving Akhtar Hussain Bugti, PSS officer (BS-20)

of the additional charge of the post.

