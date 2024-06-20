Abdul Aziz Junejo’s book launching ceremony on June 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan, in its weekly literary series, will launch a book ‘ Maanhoo Mannyadar’ based on autobiography (Muhinji Kahani, Muhinji Zubani) Written by eminent poet and writer Abdul Aziz Junejo on June 23 (Sunday).

Eminent intellectuals will attend the book launching ceremony and express their views on the book.

