Abdul Aziz Junejo’s Book Launching Ceremony On June 23
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan, in its weekly literary series, will launch a book ‘ Maanhoo Mannyadar’ based on autobiography (Muhinji Kahani, Muhinji Zubani) Written by eminent poet and writer Abdul Aziz Junejo on June 23 (Sunday)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan, in its weekly literary series, will launch a book ‘ Maanhoo Mannyadar’ based on autobiography (Muhinji Kahani, Muhinji Zubani) Written by eminent poet and writer Abdul Aziz Junejo on June 23 (Sunday).
Eminent intellectuals will attend the book launching ceremony and express their views on the book.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufacturers against CCP fines
PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-25
ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes
Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijan's FM discuss state of bilateral relations
Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's demise
Fitch report reflects PM's best economy policy: Rana Mashhood
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves recorded as $ 14.41 bln
Lawmakers call for increased allocations for agriculture, IT sectors
Chinese Minister arrives in Islamabad on 3-day visit
ISSI-MEMO co-host webinar on “The Future of Palestinian Refugees”
No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA
Google, Education ministry to bring digital transformation to millions of studen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-253 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes3 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijan's FM discuss state of bilateral relations2 minutes ago
-
Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's demise3 minutes ago
-
Fitch report reflects PM's best economy policy: Rana Mashhood2 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers call for increased allocations for agriculture, IT sectors2 minutes ago
-
Chinese Minister arrives in Islamabad on 3-day visit2 minutes ago
-
ISSI-MEMO co-host webinar on “The Future of Palestinian Refugees”2 minutes ago
-
No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA20 minutes ago
-
Google, Education ministry to bring digital transformation to millions of students20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan,Turkiye agree to further deepen bilateral cooperation20 minutes ago
-
Education emergency shows government's seriousness in education sector: Prime Minister Muhammad Sheh ..32 minutes ago