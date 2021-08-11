Abdul Bari Khan Ghouri, senior Program Manager of the Arts Council Karachi passed away due to a cardiac attack last night.

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah said "Mr.Ghouri was a kind and dedicated man, his death is a great loss to the Arts Council. My deepest condolence is with the family"

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021) President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah said "Mr.Ghouri was a kind and dedicated man, his death is a great loss to the Arts Council. My deepest condolence is with the family".

Mr. Ghouri was a part of the Arts Council for the past 15 years.

Members of the governing body, Arts Council's employees, and team members are saddened over the loss of demise soul. The funeral prayer of the Abdul Bari was held at the Makki Masjid, New Karachi.