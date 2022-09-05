Abdul Bari Pitafi appeals for saving millions of animals abandoned in flood-hit areas of Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi, on Monday, appealed for protection of millions of cattle and other domesticated animals which were abandoned during current flood situation by owners due to displacement from the affected area.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly building he informed that an area of about 52,000 square kilometres was flooded in 24 districts of Sindh, initial findings of damage survey in the sector indicated 80,000 cattle and other domestic animals have died in Sindh due to hunger, diseases, accidents and other reasons translating into loses of Rs.27 so far.

Inundation of vast area resulted into severe shortage of food and provincial government from its limited resources could provide fodder for 10% of the animals while a lot was needed in the affected areas as Rs.98 billion were required to feed all the abandoned animals.

"If we fail to feed the animals at this time, there is a risk of more animals dying while besides fodder they currently needed vaccines, medicines, and help from livestock owners," he plead.

Livestock ministry requested CM Sindh Rs.18 billion for managing fodder for animals while for fulfilling up-and-coming demand of fodder, medicines and vaccines for saving millions of animals the Federal government would also be contacted.

Livestock sector is not only major livelihood source of millions but also provider of essential element of food basket and huge losses to the sector may lead to food shortage, he warned adding that for economic rehabilitation of affected population and dealing with issue of food shortage focus on livestock sector was vital.

He appealed welfare organisations and philanthropists to come forward to help saving cattle and other animals.