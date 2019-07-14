UrduPoint.com
Abdul Basit Appeals Philanthropists For His Cancer Treatment

Sun 14th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

Abdul Basit appeals philanthropists for his cancer treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A 15-year old boy Abdul Basit is suffering from cancer and appealed philanthropists to help him for treatment.

Abdul Basit son of Darwaish Khan resident of Rehman Killay district Mardan is suffering from cancer disease for the last three years and unable for treatment because of poverty.

His father is a taxi driver, who remains busy all the times to earn and fulfill the basic requirements of family.

Abdul Basit said he was getting treatment from Irnum Cancer Hospital Peshawar but sometimes he had to return home without treatment due to financial problems.

He appealed philanthropists for financial support to save his life and continue study.

