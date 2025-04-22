Abdul Basit Inaugurates Women Center, Shelter Home, Help Line, Women Business Bazaar
Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Hafiz Abdul Basit on Tuesday inaugurated Women Center, Shelter Home, Help Line, and Women Business Bazaar to empower women
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said the Balochistan government is committed to empowering women in all sectors by utilizing all available resources and ensuring their active participation in the province’s development.
Speaking at the event, Hafiz Abdul Basit said that special initiatives are being undertaken to make women economically independent, which will not only benefit them personally but also contribute positively to the province's overall economy.
He announced that several projects aimed at highlighting women's potential will be included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2025-26.
He further said that the launch of the Women Business Bazaar is a commendable step by the provincial government, offering a safe platform for women to showcase and sell their products and services.
These efforts aim to connect women with consumers, expand their professional networks, and encourage entrepreneurship.
Secretary for Women Development, Saira Atta, also addressed the ceremony. She noted that the Women Center and Shelter Home operate under the Department of Women Development and are currently active in Quetta, Sibi, and Khuzdar.
These centers provide support to women facing mental health challenges, domestic violence, and other social issues.
She highlighted that professional psychologists, psychiatrists, and legal experts are working at these centers to help rehabilitate affected women. The initiative is being supported by various government and law enforcement agencies.
Women from across the province participated in the bazaar, setting up stalls showcasing traditional crafts, food items, jewelry, shawls, dried fruits, and more. The stalls attracted significant interest, especially from women visitors who praised the diversity and quality of the products.
The event was also attended by Secretary of Communications Lal Jan Jaffar, Secretary of Fisheries Javed Anwar Shahwani, and Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat.
