Abdul Ghafoor Baig to address Khuli Kutchery in Tehsil Lora for the redressal of complaints

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchey will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024, at the TMA Office in Lora.

In order to facilitate and provide justice to the people of far-flung areas of Hazara division Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig, along with Deputy Advisor Khalid Saeed, will inaugurate the Khuli Kutchery in in Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Lora at 11:00 AM.

During the Khuli Kutchery the advisor will address complaints related to federal departments in Lora.

Abdul Ghaffoor Baig has informed the people of Tehsil Lora district Abbottabad and its adjacent areas that they can present their complaints at this Khuli Kutchery.

All federal institutions, including Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Sui Gas, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Post Office, National Highways Authority, Bait-ul-Mal, Passport, Telephone Industries, and others, will be represented at these sessions.

If anyone has any grievances related to any federal department other than these, they can also present their complaints at this open court, Abdul Ghaffoor Baig explained.

He said that the resolution of these complaints would be expedited within 60 days. He said that there will be no fee involved for complainants and the need for a lawyer is not necessary.

He appealed to concerned individuals to take advantage of this government facility, aiming to alleviate the public's troubles and ensure swift resolution.