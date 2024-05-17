- Home
- Pakistan
- Abdul Ghafoor Baig to address Khuli Kutchery in Tehsil Lora for the redressal of complaints
Abdul Ghafoor Baig To Address Khuli Kutchery In Tehsil Lora For The Redressal Of Complaints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchey will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024, at the TMA Office in Lora.
In order to facilitate and provide justice to the people of far-flung areas of Hazara division Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig, along with Deputy Advisor Khalid Saeed, will inaugurate the Khuli Kutchery in in Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Lora at 11:00 AM.
During the Khuli Kutchery the advisor will address complaints related to federal departments in Lora.
Abdul Ghaffoor Baig has informed the people of Tehsil Lora district Abbottabad and its adjacent areas that they can present their complaints at this Khuli Kutchery.
All federal institutions, including Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Sui Gas, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Post Office, National Highways Authority, Bait-ul-Mal, Passport, Telephone Industries, and others, will be represented at these sessions.
If anyone has any grievances related to any federal department other than these, they can also present their complaints at this open court, Abdul Ghaffoor Baig explained.
He said that the resolution of these complaints would be expedited within 60 days. He said that there will be no fee involved for complainants and the need for a lawyer is not necessary.
He appealed to concerned individuals to take advantage of this government facility, aiming to alleviate the public's troubles and ensure swift resolution.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM takes notice of theft from a temple7 minutes ago
-
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day observed7 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting13 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND17 minutes ago
-
Heat wave grips Larkana17 minutes ago
-
Detection,monitoring of high blood pressure to prevent serious health risks: Dr. Imtiaz17 minutes ago
-
Dengue defense: ICT's admin launches public education campaign17 minutes ago
-
Around Rs 109 bln recovered from electricity defaulters so far: NEPRA told17 minutes ago
-
Art is important for youth: D.C Larkana27 minutes ago
-
Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over 22,000 women widowed, 107000 children orphaned: F ..27 minutes ago
-
Romina calls for environmental activism27 minutes ago
-
ID Cards to be issued, renewed at UC level; biometric machines to be installed in UCs: Mohsin Naqvi57 minutes ago