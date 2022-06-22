UrduPoint.com

Abdul Ghafoor To Hold 'Khuli Katchery' In Kaghan, Naran On June 24, 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :On the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Advisor Regional Office Abbottabad Abdul Ghafoor would hold 'Public Katchery' in Kaghan and Naran on June 24, 27 respectively.

The Katchery would be held at 10 a.m. at Union Council Office Kaghan on June 24 while on June 27 it would be held at Communication and Works rest house in Naran. The Advisor would hear the public complaints regarding WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA and Benazir Income Support Programme.

The Federal Ombudsman has directed the Advisor Abdul Ghafoor to address the public complaints against public offices within 60-day.

Abdul Ghafoor said that under Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) the ombudsman would also address the grievances of masses related to delay in payment of pensions, medical bills, clearance of cheques, transfer of properties and other long lingering public issues.

He said that the complainant could submit his/her complaint in writing on a plain page to office of federal ombudsman regional office, adding that there is no fee and need of hiring a lawyer.

