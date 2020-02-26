UrduPoint.com
Abdul Ghani Majeed Granted Bail On Medical Grounds

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:11 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted post arrest bail to Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed, in another reference pertaining to fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted post arrest bail to Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed, in another reference pertaining to fake accounts scam.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran conducted the hearing on the bail petition of the accused.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client wanted his treatment from Agha Khan Hospital.

The representative of Adiyala Jail submitted the medical report of Abdul Ghani Majeed before the court and said the accused was being provided all possible medical facilities in jail.

He said the samples of the accused were sent to Shaukat Khanem laboratory for medical examination.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to dismiss the bail petition of Abdul Ghani Majeed as he was being provided medical facilities in jail.

The court turn down the request of NAB and accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs100 million.

